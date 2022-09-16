Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Fiona still heading west, but expected to turn

From the National Weather Center
From the National Weather Center(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Fiona continues to move westward toward the Leeward Island but is expected to turn to the north sometime this weekend, forecasters say.

At 6 a.m. EDT, Fiona’s center was located about 265 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands.

Fiona is moving west at speeds near 15 mph. A westward motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected through Saturday night or early Sunday, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest later on Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands tonight and early Saturday, and move near or just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday.

Data from an Air Force hurricane hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is forecast during the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

  • Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla
  • Saba and St. Eustatius
  • St. Maarten
  • Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy, and St. Martin

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra
  • U.S. Virgin Islands
  • British Virgin Islands

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders check containers for toxic substances outside a home on Rose Street, where...
‘A sad situation:’ Sarasota deputies respond to multiple overdoses at residence
The Bradenton Police Department are warning drivers to be mindful of their license plates.
Watch: Bradenton license plate thieves caught in the act
SWAT situation underway
SWAT clear scene after showing up to serve warrant at Sarasota home
Still some uncertainty after day 3 in the forecast but likely to bend to the NW
Tropical storm Fiona likely to impact Puerto Rico
Sarasota Police identify man found dead in water near Bayfront Park

Latest News

John Scalzi's Friday forecast.
Some drier air moves in this weekend
A crash Friday closed 14th Street West at U.S. 41.
First Alert Traffic: Crash at 14th Street West and Cortez Road
Mr. Jerry Dakin happy to be a part of something special
A local farmer wins a prestigious award
Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Sarasota Memorial Hospital recruits internationally