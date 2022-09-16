Fiona still heading west, but expected to turn

MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Fiona continues to move westward toward the Leeward Island but is expected to turn to the north sometime this weekend, forecasters say.

At 6 a.m. EDT, Fiona’s center was located about 265 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands.

Fiona is moving west at speeds near 15 mph. A westward motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected through Saturday night or early Sunday, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest later on Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands tonight and early Saturday, and move near or just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday.

Data from an Air Force hurricane hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is forecast during the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy, and St. Martin

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

