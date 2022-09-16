Advertise With Us
Fiona soaking Puerto Rico with rain, maximum sustained winds hold

Tropical Storm Fiona
Tropical Storm Fiona(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as Fiona continues westward.

Friday’s forecast increased the estimated rainfall totals for the affected islands, to as much as a foot across eastern and southern Puerto Rico and 16 inches in the eastern Dominican Republic. Both countries are warning residents of potential flooding.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has upgraded the Tropical Storm Watch for the British Virgin Islands to a Tropical Storm Warning.

Fiona is moving west at speeds near 15 mph. Her maximum sustained winds are back down to 50 mph, but there could be an increase in speed and motion through Saturday and Sunday.

The cone has shifted south and more toward the west this keeps Florida in play. The latest GFS or U.S. forecast model which had been projecting the storm well east of the Bahamas and Florida next week has now shifted well to the west much closer to the Bahamas and Florida by next Wednesday.

