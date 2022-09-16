Drivers injured in four-vehicle crash on Cortez Road

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Cortez Road Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A Cadillac driven by a 27-year-old Bradenton man was northbound on U.S. 41 approaching Cortez Road at about 6 a.m. An SUV was eastbound on Cortez Road, approaching the intersection, investigators say.

Troopers say the Cadillac ran a red light and collided with the right side of the SUV.

After the initial collision, the Cadillac hit another car in the left-hand turn lane on Cortez Road, pushing it into the side of a sedan in the next lane.

All four vehicles wound up in the intersection obstructing the westbound lanes of Cortez Road.

The driver of the SUV was seriously injured, troopers say. The other three drivers reported minor injuries,

The driver of the Cadillac was cited for failing to stop for steady red light, and driving while license suspended, revoked, or canceled with knowledge.

The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate this traffic crash.

