DOH-Sarasota tells residents to take precautions against ticks, mosquitos

Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With heavy rain expected, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is urging all residents and visitors to protect themselves from mosquitos and ticks.

People who spend a lot of time outdoors are particularly vulnerable. Preventing bites reduces the risk of a person getting infected with a mosquito-or tick-borne disease.

“With all the rain we’ve had locally it’s important for residents and visitors to take the appropriate precautions to protect themselves from being bitten by a mosquito in the fist place,” said Chuck Henry, Administrator, DOH-Sarasota. “Residents are encouraged to drain standing water around their homes, and everyone is encouraged to cover-up and use a mosquito repellent when mosquitoes are present.”

The public should remain diligent in preventative measures such as “Drain and Cover.”

DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.

  • Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.
  • Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, or other items that aren’t being used.
  • Empty and clean birdbaths and pet’s water bowls at least once or twice a week.
  • Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.
  • Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated.
  • Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

COVER skin with clothing or repellent.

  • Clothing - Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.
  • Repellent - Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.
  • Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone and IR3535 are effective.
  • Some repellents are not suitable for children. Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.

COVER doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

  • Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches, and patios.

