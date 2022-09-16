DOH-Sarasota tells residents to take precautions against ticks, mosquitos
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With heavy rain expected, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is urging all residents and visitors to protect themselves from mosquitos and ticks.
People who spend a lot of time outdoors are particularly vulnerable. Preventing bites reduces the risk of a person getting infected with a mosquito-or tick-borne disease.
“With all the rain we’ve had locally it’s important for residents and visitors to take the appropriate precautions to protect themselves from being bitten by a mosquito in the fist place,” said Chuck Henry, Administrator, DOH-Sarasota. “Residents are encouraged to drain standing water around their homes, and everyone is encouraged to cover-up and use a mosquito repellent when mosquitoes are present.”
The public should remain diligent in preventative measures such as “Drain and Cover.”
DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.
- Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.
- Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, or other items that aren’t being used.
- Empty and clean birdbaths and pet’s water bowls at least once or twice a week.
- Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.
- Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated.
- Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.
COVER skin with clothing or repellent.
- Clothing - Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.
- Repellent - Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.
- Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone and IR3535 are effective.
- Some repellents are not suitable for children. Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.
COVER doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.
- Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches, and patios.
