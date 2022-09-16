DOH-Sarasota tells residents to take precautions against ticks, mosquitos

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With heavy rain expected, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is urging all residents and visitors to protect themselves from mosquitos and ticks.

People who spend a lot of time outdoors are particularly vulnerable. Preventing bites reduces the risk of a person getting infected with a mosquito-or tick-borne disease.

“With all the rain we’ve had locally it’s important for residents and visitors to take the appropriate precautions to protect themselves from being bitten by a mosquito in the fist place,” said Chuck Henry, Administrator, DOH-Sarasota. “Residents are encouraged to drain standing water around their homes, and everyone is encouraged to cover-up and use a mosquito repellent when mosquitoes are present.”

The public should remain diligent in preventative measures such as “Drain and Cover.”

DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, or other items that aren’t being used.

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet’s water bowls at least once or twice a week.

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated.

Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

COVER skin with clothing or repellent.

Clothing - Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.

Repellent - Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.

Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone and IR3535 are effective.

Some repellents are not suitable for children. Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.

COVER doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches, and patios.

