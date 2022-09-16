Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Bradenton Police recover stolen truck after reaching out for public’s help

Joshua Hart, Bradenton police
Joshua Hart, Bradenton police(BPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police reached out to the public earlier this month in hopes someone would recognize a stolen vehicle.

The truck, a 1998 red Chevy S10 was taken from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot on Aug. 24. The truck had a Michigan State sticker and police added the truck had a lot of sentimental value for the owner.

They issued a plea and truck was located. The truck was returned to the owner, but unfortunately not in its previous condition as the thief had decided to give the S10 a “makeover.”

The Michigan State and Salute Veterans sticker was removed and replaced with Punisher skull. Police say the thief also spray painted the truck black.

The truck had a Florida license plate SNR3Q, and had a notable Michigan State sticker on the back window.

Joshua Hart, 35, has been arrested on multiple charges including grand theft auto. The truck was returned to the owner, although sadly not in the condition he’d hoped for.

Before:

Have you seen this truck?
Have you seen this truck?(Bradenton PD)

After:

After
After(BPD)

