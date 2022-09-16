ABC7, Van Wezel gear up for this year’s last Friday Fest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a great season as ABC7 and The Van Wezel Center of the Performing Arts.

The free waterfront concert will kick off at 5 p.m. outside on the Van Wezel lawn. Entry is free and there will be food trucks and live music from Jah Movement, a Suncoast-based reggae ban. ABC7 talent will be there to film the fun and the event our very own Nerissa Lamison will be on scene to emcee the fun.

In the chance of inclement weather, event details may change. Follow the Van Wezel’s social media for updates.

