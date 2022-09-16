Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
ABC7, Van Wezel gear up for this year’s last Friday Fest

Friday Fest
Friday Fest(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a great season as ABC7 and The Van Wezel Center of the Performing Arts.

The free waterfront concert will kick off at 5 p.m. outside on the Van Wezel lawn. Entry is free and there will be food trucks and live music from Jah Movement, a Suncoast-based reggae ban. ABC7 talent will be there to film the fun and the event our very own Nerissa Lamison will be on scene to emcee the fun.

In the chance of inclement weather, event details may change. Follow the Van Wezel’s social media for updates.

And make sure to share your event photos with ABC7 here or by using the hashtag #VWFridayFest.

