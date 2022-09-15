Tropical Storm Fiona could slowly strengthen over next few days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to dump 4 to 6 inches of rain on the Northern Leeward Islands, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as it makes its trek through the tropics.

Tropical Storm Fiona developed in the Atlantic Wednesday and is the sixth named storm of the year. Fiona will be slow to strengthen as it moves closer to the Caribbean and Puerto Rico, likely to take more of a northerly turn next week back out into open waters of the Atlantic. That turn would keep it far away from Florida.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla.

She will head westward with some decrease in forward speed with a turn toward the west-northwest possible on Sunday. Some slow strengthening is possible during the next few days.

Fiona currently has maximum sustained winds of 50 MPH currently.

