Sarasota County Government announces Howl-O-Ween movie night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources in partnership with the Baltimore Orioles and the Sarasota Film Festival will present the Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spooktacular.

The spooky screening will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 at Ed Smith Stadium, located at 2700 12th St., Sarasota.

There will be children’s games, activities and photo opportunities in the stadium concourse and on the baseball field from 5-6:45 p.m.

The movie begins at 7 p.m., featuring “COCO”, rated PG, at which point the activities and games will be discontinued. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket to enjoy the movie from the outfield or watch the movie from stadium seating. Children 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Entry at the left field gate begins at 5 p.m. We will be collecting nonperishable food items at the gate to benefit All Faiths Food Bank. Donation is not required for entry.

Concessions will be available for purchase and sealed water bottles are allowed. Coolers and outside food are not permitted inside the stadium. High heels, folding chairs and strollers are not allowed on the field.

One Blood will be onsite with their bus taking blood donations in the parking lot near the entrance. Participants receive a free T-shirt and a $20 e-gift card for donating blood and helping local people in need.

For more information, call 311 or visit www.scgov.net/parks.

