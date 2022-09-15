Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

‘A sad situation:’ Sarasota deputies respond to multiple overdoses at residence

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were treated for drug overdoses Wednesday at a home in Sarasota County, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies responded to a call of multiple overdoses just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3100 block of Rose Street.

Two deputies had to use naloxone to revive some of the victims. All four people were taken to a hospital. It appears at least one is expected to make a full recovery. The others’ conditions are unknown at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials say the home appeared to have no running water and was so cluttered with personal items, it was difficult for first responders to move around, a spokesman said.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said the call was a “sad situation all around.”

Help with addiction

The sheriff’s office provided this advice:

  • There is help if you are struggling with addiction. Don’t be afraid to reach out for help.
  • If you’re with someone who overdoses, DON’T be afraid to call 911. Get them the help they need while you still can. You may be protected under Florida law and the 911 Good Samaritan Act.
  • Signs of an overdose include a person who is unconscious and you can’t wake them; breathing slowly or not at all; and lips or fingernails that are turning blue.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT situation underway
SWAT clear scene after showing up to serve warrant at Sarasota home
Sarasota Police identify man found dead in water near Bayfront Park
Graphic
Rain chances still high, but a change is coming!
Still some uncertainty after day 3 in the forecast but likely to bend to the NW
Tropical storm Fiona likely to impact Puerto Rico
Tropical Depression Seven is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tomorrow.
Tropical depression forms in Atlantic

Latest News

Manatee schools looking for more than a few good people
Acting Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, right, speaks after being introduced by Florida...
Board: Florida sheriff may have lied about killing in his teens
Stormy
High rain chances to end the week; Tropical Storm Fiona in the Atlantic
The Bradenton Police Department are warning drivers to be mindful of their license plates.
Watch: Bradenton license plate thieves caught in the act