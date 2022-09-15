‘A sad situation:’ Sarasota deputies respond to multiple overdoses at residence

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were treated for drug overdoses Wednesday at a home in Sarasota County, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies responded to a call of multiple overdoses just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3100 block of Rose Street.

Two deputies had to use naloxone to revive some of the victims. All four people were taken to a hospital. It appears at least one is expected to make a full recovery. The others’ conditions are unknown at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials say the home appeared to have no running water and was so cluttered with personal items, it was difficult for first responders to move around, a spokesman said.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said the call was a “sad situation all around.”

Help with addiction

The sheriff’s office provided this advice:

There is help if you are struggling with addiction. Don’t be afraid to reach out for help.

If you’re with someone who overdoses, DON’T be afraid to call 911. Get them the help they need while you still can. You may be protected under Florida law and the 911 Good Samaritan Act.

Signs of an overdose include a person who is unconscious and you can’t wake them; breathing slowly or not at all; and lips or fingernails that are turning blue.

