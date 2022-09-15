More details emerging after Jeep Cherokee crashes into a Port Charlotte home

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - More details are emerging on following a mysterious crash that sent a Jeep Cherokee crashing into a Port Charlotte Home.

The crash happened around noon Wednesday at a home on Broad Ranch Drive.

“I heard sirens going like crazy. They all stopped here and I came out to see what was going on and I saw it,” said Lowell Fullington, a neighbor.

Officials say the driver somehow lost control of his vehicle at a curve in the road. The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was flown to a hospital where his condition is unknown. The power of the crash causing so much structural damage that officials fear it could collapse.

“Once the building inspector got on scene, he determined that the building was unfit for anybody to go in and he condemned it,” said Todd Dunn, spokesperson for Charlotte County Fire and EMS.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash. The homeowner passed away from cancer a few months ago. Her daughter was out of state away from the home.

“She was living here for about a year. Then the mother died,” said Fullington. “The daughter had already bought the house and they went home for a couple of months and now this happens.”

