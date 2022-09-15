Manatee schools looking for more than a few good people

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County is hosting a job fair in Parrish next week to fill a variety of positions.

On-site interviews will be available at the event, set for Thursday, Sept. 22, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Parrish Community High School, 7505 Fort Hamer Road.

Open positions include bus drivers, bus attendants, cafeteria managers, custodians, ESE aides, ESOL aides, food service workers, paraprofessionals, teachers, teacher aides, teacher assistants, vehicle mechanics and more.

The School Board recently approved a new contract with the teachers’ union that raises starting pay $52,910 to $55,177 – among the highest in the state.

The School District of Manatee County has also increased pay for other positions: Bus drivers start at a minimum of $16.69 an hour; while paraprofessionals, bus attendants, food service workers and custodians all begin at a minimum of $15 an hour.

Interested applicants are encouraged to view openings and apply online. For more information or view a list of open positions, please visit www.ManateeSchools.net/ApplyNow.

