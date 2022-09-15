Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Manatee County Animal Welfare to hold adoption event this weekend

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Welfare and the Best Friends Animal Society will host a pet adoption campaign this weekend!

The adoption event runs from Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18, at all Manatee County Animal Welfare locations.

The Palmetto Adoption Center (located at 305 25th Street West in Palmetto) and Bishop Animal Shelter (at 5718 21st Ave. W in Bradenton) are open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday. The Cat Town Adoption Center (located at 216 6th Ave. E in Bradenton) will be open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday but will be closed on Sunday.

Adoption fees for all pets are waived.

Adopters will receive a complimentary gift bag for their new pet while supplies last, plus an entry to win a special prize basket, courtesy of the Friends of Manatee County Animal Welfare. Adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip and rabies certificate. Manatee County residents are required to license their new pet for an additional $20.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT situation underway
SWAT clear scene after showing up to serve warrant at Sarasota home
Sarasota Police identify man found dead in water near Bayfront Park
First responders check containers for toxic substances outside a home on Rose Street, where...
‘A sad situation:’ Sarasota deputies respond to multiple overdoses at residence
Still some uncertainty after day 3 in the forecast but likely to bend to the NW
Tropical storm Fiona likely to impact Puerto Rico
The Bradenton Police Department are warning drivers to be mindful of their license plates.
Watch: Bradenton license plate thieves caught in the act

Latest News

Tropical Storm Fiona
Tropical Storm Fiona could slowly strengthen over next few days
JFCS hosting ‘Sock it to Us’ sock drive for veterans, homeless
An off-duty nurse helped save the child.
4-year-old expected to be okay after drowning scare in Venice
John DeSarli, Jr.
Venice man arrested in internet sex sting