Life-sized dinosaurs coming to Clearwater Marine Aquairum

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Clearwater Marine Aquarium is known for saving animals, but now they’re gonna work to preserve the past.

Starting Oct. 15, Dino Rescue will bring some life size prehistoric dinosaurs to visitors.

With some dinosaurs as tall as 35 feet and 65 feet long, visitors will get a lifelike experience. As guests walk throughout CMA, they will encounter the dinosaurs, which move and roar, as they rehabilitate from various ailments today’s animals face – like habitat loss and entanglement. The animatronic dinosaurs were designed by “Dino” Don Lessem, a paleontologist who was a dinosaur consultant on “Jurassic Park.”

The goal is to talk about the perils endangered species face in our modern world as well as educate crowds on the creatures who walked the earth millions of years ago.

“Each dinosaur will have a medical patient workup chart with their backstory on display,” said COO Lisa Oliver. “We hope that by applying these real-life challenges to the dinosaurs in a fun satirical fashion, it will bring to light the severity of these ailments which can lead to the very real extinction of an entire species.”

Oliver added that having the dinosaurs “rehabilitate” throughout the facility provides an opportunity for guests to explore different areas of CMA they may not have otherwise seen.

The rescued dinosaurs are available for viewing and can be experienced up close along with CMA’s resident dolphins, turtles, otters and more with the regular price of admission. All net proceeds benefit Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s work of Rescue, Rehab, and Release.

Learn more at cmaquarium.org.

