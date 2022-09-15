High rain chances to end the week and Tropical Storm Fiona in the Atlantic!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wednesday rain was hit and miss with 0.05″ at SRQ, 0.50″ at Longboat Key, and 0.75″ at Nokomis. Much of the Suncoast had a relatively dry day. But rain chances stay high to end the week. As we get to the weekend, slightly drier air moves over the Suncoast so rain chances drop significantly, especially Sunday and next week. For Thursday and Friday, lightning is a big concern with thunderstorms, so keep one eye on the sky and the other on the ABC7 Mobile Weather App!

Tropical Storm Fiona developed in the Atlantic, our sixth named storm of the year. Fiona will be slow to strengthen as it moves closer to the Caribbean and Puerto Rico, likely to take more of a northerly turn next week back out into open waters of the Atlantic next week. That turn would keep it far away from Florida. We’ll track it closely!

Fiona (Station)

