4-year-old expected to be okay after drowning scare in Venice
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 4-year-old was airlifted from a Venice hotel after a near-drowning in the hotel’s pool, authorities said.
First responders from Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue were dispatched to the Ramada on the U.S. 41 Bypass after a child was found unresponsive in the pool.
Witnesses said an off-duty nurse was at the hotel and performed life-saving actions. City officials tell ABC7 that the child is expected to be okay and the flight was precautionary.
