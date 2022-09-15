4-year-old expected to be okay after drowning scare in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 4-year-old was airlifted from a Venice hotel after a near-drowning in the hotel’s pool, authorities said.

First responders from Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue were dispatched to the Ramada on the U.S. 41 Bypass after a child was found unresponsive in the pool.

Witnesses said an off-duty nurse was at the hotel and performed life-saving actions. City officials tell ABC7 that the child is expected to be okay and the flight was precautionary.

