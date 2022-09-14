Three arrested for drug trafficking after overdose death

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people have been arrested for drug trafficking after a man died of a cocaine and fentanyl overdose at their house, Sarasota Police say.

Police executed a search warrant Sept. 9 at the home in the 1100 block of 40th Street.

The house was a target after a man died of a cocaine and fentanyl overdose death there in May, police say. Authorities have conducted numerous undercover drug buys from the home over the last several months; neighbors have also complained about activity in the neighborhood.

More than 70 grams of rock and powder cocaine were seized, along with a .40 caliber handgun and $2,700 in cash.

Charles Allen, 54; Sheena Denrow, 37; and Derek Morgan, 41, were charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of a structure for trafficking in a controlled substance.

Denrow also had a warrant for sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

Some of the items confiscated after a drug bust in Sarasota Sept. 9 (Sarasota Police Department)

