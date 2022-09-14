Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Spirit Airlines sets shareholder vote on sale to JetBlue

A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320, left, passes a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 as it taxis on the...
A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320, left, passes a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 as it taxis on the runway, July 7, 2022, at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Spirit shareholders have a date for voting on the sale of their airline to JetBlue for about $3.7 billion. Spirit said in a regulatory filing that the vote will happen on Oct. 19. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Spirit Airlines has scheduled a shareholder vote on JetBlue’s proposed $3.7 billion acquisition of Spirit for Oct. 19.

Investors who owned Spirit shares on Monday will be eligible to vote, the airline said in a securities filing.

The sale would still need approval from U.S. antitrust regulators, a process that is expected to take several months.

JetBlue offer daily service from Sarasota to New York City.

Spirit’s board approved a sale to JetBlue on July 28. Spirit leaders preferred a merger with Frontier Airlines, but that stock-and-cash deal, worth far less, failed to gain enough support from Spirit shareholders.

JetBlue leaders believe that buying Spirit will give their airline enough heft to be a more formidable challenger to the dominant U.S. carriers: American, United, Delta and Southwest.

The addition of Spirit’s fleet would result in New York-based JetBlue having around 450 planes and make it the fifth-largest U.S. airline.

Spirit shares were nearly unchanged at $22.93 in afternoon trading Tuesday, well below JetBlue’s offer of $33.50 per share plus a ticking fee to cover the time regulators need to review the deal.

Spirit started as a charter operator and now operates as a so-called ultra-low-cost carrier that has low fares but adds more fees than conventional carriers. It is based in Miramar, Florida.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT situation underway
SWAT clear scene after showing up to serve warrant at Sarasota home
Two killed; others injured in Englewood crash
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
The driver of a Ford Bronco was killed in a crash on Bee Ridge Road Sept. 12.
Sarasota man dies in morning crash on Bee Ridge Road
The crash is north of Sumter Boulevard.
First Alert Traffic: Semitrailer crash blocked I-75 northbound lanes in North Port

Latest News

Bill and Marie Selby
Discovering the Selbys of the Suncoast
Graphic
Rain chances still high, but a change is coming!
Futurecast
Futurecast
Could become next named storm but conditions remain unfavorable
Good chance for more rain through weekend