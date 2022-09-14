Advertise With Us
Sarasota school district holding job fair Sept. 16

(Jace Harper)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District will hold a job fair Friday, Sept. 16 at the district’s administrative offices at the Landings, 1960 Landings Blvd.

The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Job seekers should go to the building with the black awning when they arrive.

The district is hiring for bus drivers, custodians, food service assistants, classroom aides, security monitors, and more. Computers and application support will be available.

Pre-register at: https://forms.microsoft.com/r/RKEuEjMagq. Please email recruitment@sarasotacountyschools.net with questions.

