Sarasota Police identify man found dead in water near Bayfront Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have identified the man who was found floating in the water near Bayfront Park last week.

The body of Daniel D. Flowers, 31, of Sarasota, was found just after 6:15 p.m. Sept. 8 by a passer-by. When Sarasota Police officers arrived, Flowers was pronounced dead.

Sarasota Police officers do not believe foul play is involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Sarasota Police officers are asking if anyone saw Flowers before his death, or has any information on where he would hang out or frequent, please call Det. Steven Fergus with the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6059, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.