Sandbags now available for businesses in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Sandbags are now available for businesses in some flood prone areas. Manatee County’s Economic Development is working with businesses to help protect their properties.

“We’ve had as much as a foot of water in our buildings and our offices and it’s a mess,” said John Routh, General Manager of Gravely of Bradenton.

Flooding has been an issue for businesses in the Southwest District of Manatee County.

“It’s terrible having so much water, with the cleanup it takes us two days to a week by the time we squeegee all the water out and try to dry everything out,” said Routh.

Sandbags are available for businesses at three locations.

“We’re working hand in hand with our business owners, wanting to ensure that we are creating a safe environment for those businesses and their customers,” said Che Barnett, Redevelopment Coordinator for Manatee County.

Those locations are the DeSoto Square Mall, Fraternal Order of Eagles and Manatee County’s Stormwater facility.

“We are in our hurricane season and there are predictions for heavy rains, we just want to be proactive in assisting businesses,” said Barnett.

Routh says he will be picking up those sandbags in the coming days. He’s grateful that Manatee County is doing something like this.

“The sandbags Manatee County gives us is great,” said Routh. “We can sandbag up the front doors, keep the water from coming into our main office buildings. It helps a lot and we really appreciate them doing that.”

These sandbags are available everyday from 7am-7pm through Friday, September 23rd. For more information you can call 941-742-5655.

