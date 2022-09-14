Sandbags available for Manatee County business owners

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Sandbags are going to be distributed in Manatee County to help business owners prepare for inclement weather.

The Manatee County Economic Development is working with business owners and operators in flood-prone areas to help protect their properties.

Those interested will be able to pick up free sandbags at three self-serve locations beginning next Wednesday, September 14, through Friday, September 23:

Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th Street East, Bradenton 34203

Desoto Square Mall, 303 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton 34205

Stormwater Facility, 5311 39th Street E, Bradenton 34208

There is a limit of ten bags per business. . Participants can register online or call 941-742-5655 for more information

