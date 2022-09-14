Advertise With Us
Rain chances still high, but a change is coming!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’ve had a wet week on the Suncoast. Our 7-day rain totals are 4.00″ at SRQ, 5.43″ Downtown Bradenton, and 4.69″ at Lakewood Ranch. Rain chances are still high through Saturday. But starting Sunday and into next week a less active weather pattern develops and thunderstorms will not be as widespread. Even with all the rain, we’re still two inches below average rain at SRQ for the year.

Rain
Tropics are quiet for now, but we are tracking a tropical wave moving toward the Caribbean. This wave has a 50% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

Tropical Outlook
