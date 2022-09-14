Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Police warn of license plate thieves

The Bradenton Police Department are warning drivers to be mindful of their license plates.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department are warning drivers to be mindful of their license plates.

This past weekend two men were caught on camera stealing a license plate from a Tesla in the Wheat + Water parking lot. The owner of the car, Carol Burdelik, said she was out to dinner with some friends when two men in a Dodge S.U.V. pulled up alongside the Tesla and went to work.

By using a screw gun the thieves were able to quickly remove the screws and take the license plate. Little did they know, the Tesla has eight exterior cameras which caught them in the act.

According to Detective Todd Freed, stealing license plates is actually a pretty common crime.

“Stealing license plates, it happens more than people actually know,” he said. “If they’re out there committing crimes and somebody does get a license plate number off of the vehicle, it may not come back to that vehicle and it may not come back the individuals in the car. So, it throws law enforcement a curve ball.”

That’s why he explains it’s extremely important to report your license plate being stolen as soon as you notice. By making them aware of the situation, they’re able to use technology to help find the perpetrators.

“There’s trailers, there’s cameras where people don’t even know. They alert law enforcement when a license plate has been flagged, has been stolen so they can hopefully apprehend those individuals.”

The two men are still at large. You’re encouraged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office if you recognize the men or have any further information.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT situation underway
SWAT clear scene after showing up to serve warrant at Sarasota home
Two killed; others injured in Englewood crash
The driver of a Ford Bronco was killed in a crash on Bee Ridge Road Sept. 12.
Sarasota man dies in morning crash on Bee Ridge Road
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
The crash is north of Sumter Boulevard.
First Alert Traffic: Semitrailer crash blocked I-75 northbound lanes in North Port

Latest News

Sandbags available for Manatee County businesses in flood prone areas.
Sandbags now available for businesses in Manatee County
License Plate Thieves 6pm Live PKG
Tropical Depression 7 could be come Tropical Storm Fiona.
No change in Tropical Depression 7′s windspeed
Florida's first responders are getting a $1000 bonus.
Gov. DeSantis announces bonuses sent to Florida first responders