No change in Tropical Depression 7′s windspeed

Tropical Depression 7 could be come Tropical Storm Fiona.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tropical depression has formed in the south Atlantic that is moving toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center announced Wednesday.

The center of Tropical Depression Seven was located about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands. The depression is moving west near 14 mph and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days. But as of Wednesday evening there were no changes to the windspeed.

On the forecast track, the center of the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands late Friday and Friday night, and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or Thursday.

