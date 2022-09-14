Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Gov. DeSantis announces bonuses sent to Florida first responders

Florida's first responders are getting a $1000 bonus.
Florida's first responders are getting a $1000 bonus.(Gov. DeSantis)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on social media that bonus checks have been issued for Florida’s first responders.

“The $1,000 bonus checks are in the mail for Florida’s first responders. These checks are a token of our appreciation for all they do to keep our communities safe and secure,” DeSantis wrote.

It’s the second year in a row that this has happened for fire rescue and law enforcement communities.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT situation underway
SWAT clear scene after showing up to serve warrant at Sarasota home
Two killed; others injured in Englewood crash
The driver of a Ford Bronco was killed in a crash on Bee Ridge Road Sept. 12.
Sarasota man dies in morning crash on Bee Ridge Road
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
The crash is north of Sumter Boulevard.
First Alert Traffic: Semitrailer crash blocked I-75 northbound lanes in North Port

Latest News

Deputies say the man used the excavator to smash in the victim's windshield.
CCSO: Man crushes truck with excavator after owner has no drug money
Sarasota Police identify man found dead in water near Bayfront Park
The Manatee County Commission has approved next year's budget.
Manatee County approves $2.4 billion budget
USF to add student housing to its Sarasota campus!
USF Sarasota-Manatee to add its first student housing to campus