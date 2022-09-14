Gov. DeSantis announces bonuses sent to Florida first responders

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on social media that bonus checks have been issued for Florida’s first responders.

“The $1,000 bonus checks are in the mail for Florida’s first responders. These checks are a token of our appreciation for all they do to keep our communities safe and secure,” DeSantis wrote.

It’s the second year in a row that this has happened for fire rescue and law enforcement communities.

— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 12, 2022

