Gov. DeSantis announces bonuses sent to Florida first responders
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on social media that bonus checks have been issued for Florida’s first responders.
“The $1,000 bonus checks are in the mail for Florida’s first responders. These checks are a token of our appreciation for all they do to keep our communities safe and secure,” DeSantis wrote.
It’s the second year in a row that this has happened for fire rescue and law enforcement communities.
$1,000 bonus checks are in the mail for Florida's first responders. These checks are a token of our appreciation for all they do to keep our communities safe and secure.— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 12, 2022
This makes two years in a row that we have delivered for our fire rescue and law enforcement communities. pic.twitter.com/2ZwADmaGNx
Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.