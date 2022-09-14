Good chance for more rain through weekend

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With abundant tropical moisture around we can expect to see scattered storms once again on Wednesday which will bring some heavy rain at times over some areas. We will begin to see a change back to more late day storms beginning on Thursday and staying that way through the weekend.

The highs will be in the upper 80′s to low 90′s through Sunday. Winds will begin to switch around to the NE and then SE during the morning hours which will collide with the sea breeze inland and then push back toward the Gulf later in the day.

The rain chances stay at 70% through Saturday and slide a bit on Sunday as some slightly drier air may move in. We will see generally partly cloudy skies over the course of the next 5 days with scattered to numerous storms developing mainly in the afternoon.

Conditions not favorable for development right now (WWSB)

In the tropics we continue to watch an area of disturbed weather several hundred miles east of the Caribbean. The chance for development is still not high at this point. The EURO and GFS forecast models are showing a very weak system moving toward the Greater Antilles by early next week keeping it as a tropical wave or a tropical depression. Conditions are not favorable for developing over the next 5 days.

For boaters look for winds out of the north at 5-10 knots shifting to the NW later in the day. Seas will be running less than 2 feet with a light chop on the waters.

