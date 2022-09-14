Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Discovering the Selbys of the Suncoast

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You’ll find the name “Selby” in many parts of the Suncoast. But what do you know about Bill Selby? He was an early settler, a wealthy man, who lived a very quiet life on the Suncoast. And he is still changing lives, nearly 70 years after he died.

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4 p.m. Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40 a.m. Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11 p.m. Sunday on ABC7 News

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT situation underway
SWAT clear scene after showing up to serve warrant at Sarasota home
Two killed; others injured in Englewood crash
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
The driver of a Ford Bronco was killed in a crash on Bee Ridge Road Sept. 12.
Sarasota man dies in morning crash on Bee Ridge Road
The crash is north of Sumter Boulevard.
First Alert Traffic: Semitrailer crash blocked I-75 northbound lanes in North Port

Latest News

Pelican bike
Discovering the Art Bikes of the Suncoast
Carlton Reserve
Discovering the Nature of the Suncoast at the Carlton Reserve
Discovering the Nature of the Suncoast at Carlton Reserve
Fig Newtons
Discovering the Suncoast - How Fig Newtons developed Anna Maria Island