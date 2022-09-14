Advertise With Us
CCSO: Man crushes truck with excavator after owner has no drug money

Deputies say the man used the excavator to smash in the victim's windshield.
Deputies say the man used the excavator to smash in the victim's windshield.(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County deputies say a man destroyed a woman’s truck with an excavator after she told him she had no money for drugs.

Deputies say they were initially called for a domestic dispute on Sept. 11 where the victim had been physically assaulted. Through the previous night, the victim told police that Richard Hamilton drove her around to several gas stations throughout the North Port, Port Charlotte, and Englewood areas, all while Hamilton demanded the victim find money for drugs.

When the victim was unable to get money, Hamilton became increasingly agitated.

The following afternoon, Hamilton and the victim arrived at Kelly’s Stone Sand & Boulders where Hamilton is employed. Hamilton exited the victim’s truck, taking the keys with him and leaving the victim without a way to leave the area.

When the victim notified Hamilton that the phone had died after calling several people in an attempt to borrow money, he returned to the truck and physically assaulted the victim again.

Hamilton then drove the victim to the nearby Circle K on San Casa Drive. When the victim attempted to exit her truck with her phone and purse, he snatched them away from her and drove off. The victim was able to borrow a cell phone to contact family for a ride.

Once the victim returned to Kelly’s Stone Sand & Boulders, they witnessed Hamilton laughing hysterically and smashing the Chevrolet Silverado using the bucket of an excavator on his job site.

Deputies made contact with Hamilton at his place of work and was arrested on the following charges:

  • Criminal Mischief More than $1000 Damage
  • Commit Domestic Battery By Strangulation
  • False Imprisonment of a Person Against Their Will

Hamilton was transported to the Charlotte County Jail where he remains.

