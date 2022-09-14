Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Car crashes into Port Charlotte home

A car collided into an unoccupied home in Port Charlotte
A car collided into an unoccupied home in Port Charlotte(Charlotte County Public Safety)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Fire and EMS responded after a car crashed into a home in Port Charlotte Wednesday.

Officials say that a vehicle crashed into a home on Broad Ranch Drive off Midway Ave . A middle age male driver was seriously hurt when he drove into the home. Firefighters say the home was thankfully unoccupied.

The collision did extensive damage to the house. Charlotte County has dispatched the technical rescue team to assess the damage to the structure before clearing the scene.

