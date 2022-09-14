Car crashes into Port Charlotte home

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Fire and EMS responded after a car crashed into a home in Port Charlotte Wednesday.

Officials say that a vehicle crashed into a home on Broad Ranch Drive off Midway Ave . A middle age male driver was seriously hurt when he drove into the home. Firefighters say the home was thankfully unoccupied.

The collision did extensive damage to the house. Charlotte County has dispatched the technical rescue team to assess the damage to the structure before clearing the scene.

