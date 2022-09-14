Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Bottled Starbucks beverage sold in Florida recalled for possible foreign materials

Starbucks
Starbucks(Starbucks)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you recently purchased Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’s 15 oz can in a 12 case, your may be affected by a recall.

The product, launched by Pepsico Inc.,issues a recall saying the drinks could be contaminated with foreign materials like metal fragments.

Described as “a kick of caffeine from Starbucks coffee with a hint of French Vanilla flavor and a touch of cream,” the product can be served chilled or over ice.

The recall affects 221 cases of the drink, each containing 12 bottles of 15-ounce drinks, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The beverages were sold in several states including Florida.

Here is more information from the FDA’s website.

Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot, 15 oz, 12 bottles per case.

Reason for Recall:

Possible contamination by foreign material (metal fragments).

Product Quantity:

221 cases

Recall Number:

F-1724-2022

Voluntary: Firm initiated

Distributed to retail stores in AR, AZ, FL, IL, IN, OK, TX

Recalling Firm:

Pepsico Inc700 Anderson Hill RdPurchase, NY 10577-1401United States

Recall Initiation Date:

8/15/2022

Center Classification Date:

9/8/2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT situation underway
SWAT clear scene after showing up to serve warrant at Sarasota home
Two killed; others injured in Englewood crash
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
The driver of a Ford Bronco was killed in a crash on Bee Ridge Road Sept. 12.
Sarasota man dies in morning crash on Bee Ridge Road
The crash is north of Sumter Boulevard.
First Alert Traffic: Semitrailer crash blocked I-75 northbound lanes in North Port

Latest News

Sandbags available for Manatee County business owners
Sarasota school district holding job fair Sept. 16
Bill and Marie Selby
Discovering the Selbys of the Suncoast
A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320, left, passes a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 as it taxis on the...
Spirit Airlines sets shareholder vote on sale to JetBlue