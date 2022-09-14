Bottled Starbucks beverage sold in Florida recalled for possible foreign materials

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you recently purchased Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot’s 15 oz can in a 12 case, your may be affected by a recall.

The product, launched by Pepsico Inc.,issues a recall saying the drinks could be contaminated with foreign materials like metal fragments.

Described as “a kick of caffeine from Starbucks coffee with a hint of French Vanilla flavor and a touch of cream,” the product can be served chilled or over ice.

The recall affects 221 cases of the drink, each containing 12 bottles of 15-ounce drinks, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The beverages were sold in several states including Florida.

Here is more information from the FDA’s website.

Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot, 15 oz, 12 bottles per case.

Reason for Recall:

Possible contamination by foreign material (metal fragments).

Product Quantity:

221 cases

Recall Number:

F-1724-2022

Voluntary: Firm initiated

Distributed to retail stores in AR, AZ, FL, IL, IN, OK, TX

Recalling Firm:

Pepsico Inc700 Anderson Hill RdPurchase, NY 10577-1401United States

Recall Initiation Date:

8/15/2022

Center Classification Date:

9/8/2022

