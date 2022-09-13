Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Water main break closes part of Clark Road

Two lanes of Clark Road are affected
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A water main break has caused a closure on Clark Road.

Crews are repairing a broken watermain on SR 72 Clark Road approximately 200 feet east of Beneva Road in Sarasota County.

The County reports that the two inside lanes of Clark Road from Beneva Road east to approximately Mirror Lake Road are closed. The Florida Department of Transportation has been notified. More information will be shared once it becomes available.

Please use caution in this area.

