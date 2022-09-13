Two killed; others injured in Englewood crash

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed and two others seriously injured Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Englewood.

The Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV, driven by a 25-year-old Englewood man, was heading south on State Road 776, also known as Indiana Avenue, at about 6:30 p.m.

Another vehicle, which had stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Artists Avenue, attempted to enter the intersection in front of the oncoming vehicle, when they collided.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 73-year-old man from Englewood, and one of his passengers, a 68-year-old woman from Grand Forks, Idaho, died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital in serious condition; another passenger in the second vehicle, a 68-year-old woman from Minnesota, was critically injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

