Showers and thunderstorms are in today’s forecast

John Scalzi's Tuesday forecast.
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deep moisture at the surface, slightly cooler air aloft, and a southwest wind will bring slightly better rain chances today. We will start off the day will plenty of sunshine and temperatures that will rapidly increase into the 80s and approach 90 degrees by lunch.

The timing of the storms should be similar to yesterday with a sprinkle possible near the coast in the morning and then storms build at the coast by early in the afternoon. The storms will then be pushed inland by the southwest wind augmented by the sea breeze circulation. The rain chance today is a solid 70%. Some of the rain could be heavy at times.

The trend for above-average rainfall will continue for the rest of the workweek. The timing of the storms may be slightly different by Wednesday or Thursday as winds shift to the northeast. With that wind direction, the storms generally occur later in the day and build slightly closer to the coast. This shift in our weather pattern will last into the weekend.

The tropics have two areas of interest that are being monitored. One, in the tropical mid-Atlantic, has the best chance to develop and will drift on a path that may take it to the Bahamas by early next week.

