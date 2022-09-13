School Board in Manatee County votes for pay raises for teachers, paraprofessionals

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School Board of Manatee County unanimously approved a new contract today between the school district and the Manatee Education Association.

That contract raises starting pay for teachers from $52,910 to $55,177 – making starting pay for teachers in Manatee County amongst the highest in the state.

The district released the follow highlights of the new contract which you can read below:

Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA)* of $150 applied to each level of the salary schedules (COLA as defined by Florida Statutes 1012.22).

Teachers on the Grandfathered schedule receive a 4 (four)-level increase; those on the Performanceschedule who were rated highly effective receive a 5 (five)-level increase and effective receive 4(four)-level increase.

Longevity will maintain current contract language.

Supplemental/Differential pay will increase across the board by 2% plus supplements added (all information will be included with ratification documents).

Credit for prior teaching experience will increase from 10 years to 12 years (the process for receiving credit will be sent out once the contract is ratified).

Masters Supplement increases $300 to $1,500.

Sub Coverage language-$20 per hour when teachers split classes or cover during their planning time; daily pay not to exceed the daily sub rate of $120.

Curriculum Pay (Pay for curriculum and special projects including staff development) increases to $20/hour and is retroactive to August 2, 2022.

Additional Highlights of the New Paraprofessional Contract:

1 (One) step movement on the salary schedule for eligible paraprofessionals (those who worked 99 days or more last year).

2% to paraprofessionals at the top of the schedule.

$1.00 per hour increase applied to each step of the salary schedule for all paraprofessionals.

The para base salary becomes $15.00 per hour.

Teachers and ParaprofessionalsThe Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding the referendum supplement (the millage) for the 2022-2023 school year was signed. The referendum supplement for paras will be to $2,358 (an increase of $304), and for teachers the referendum supplement will be $6,591 (an increase of $1,181).

For both contracts all current contract language including health insurance premiums continues until 2023-2024 negotiations.

All salary improvements are retroactive to July 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.