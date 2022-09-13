School Board in Manatee County votes for pay raises for teachers, paraprofessionals
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School Board of Manatee County unanimously approved a new contract today between the school district and the Manatee Education Association.
That contract raises starting pay for teachers from $52,910 to $55,177 – making starting pay for teachers in Manatee County amongst the highest in the state.
The district released the follow highlights of the new contract which you can read below:
- Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA)* of $150 applied to each level of the salary schedules (COLA as defined by Florida Statutes 1012.22).
- Teachers on the Grandfathered schedule receive a 4 (four)-level increase; those on the Performanceschedule who were rated highly effective receive a 5 (five)-level increase and effective receive 4(four)-level increase.
- Longevity will maintain current contract language.
- Supplemental/Differential pay will increase across the board by 2% plus supplements added (all information will be included with ratification documents).
- Credit for prior teaching experience will increase from 10 years to 12 years (the process for receiving credit will be sent out once the contract is ratified).
- Masters Supplement increases $300 to $1,500.
- Sub Coverage language-$20 per hour when teachers split classes or cover during their planning time; daily pay not to exceed the daily sub rate of $120.
- Curriculum Pay (Pay for curriculum and special projects including staff development) increases to $20/hour and is retroactive to August 2, 2022.
Additional Highlights of the New Paraprofessional Contract:
- 1 (One) step movement on the salary schedule for eligible paraprofessionals (those who worked 99 days or more last year).
- 2% to paraprofessionals at the top of the schedule.
- $1.00 per hour increase applied to each step of the salary schedule for all paraprofessionals.
- The para base salary becomes $15.00 per hour.
Teachers and ParaprofessionalsThe Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding the referendum supplement (the millage) for the 2022-2023 school year was signed. The referendum supplement for paras will be to $2,358 (an increase of $304), and for teachers the referendum supplement will be $6,591 (an increase of $1,181).
For both contracts all current contract language including health insurance premiums continues until 2023-2024 negotiations.
All salary improvements are retroactive to July 1, 2022.
