Rain chances stay elevated through the week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The ground is saturated from recent heavy rainfall and it is not going to dry out anytime soon. We will continue to see the possibility of showers and thunderstorms which will drop some heavy rain in places as these storms develop at almost anytime of the day on Tuesday. With a west wind at 5-10 mph expect a lot of the rain to fall along the coast in the late morning through early afternoon. We will still see variable cloudiness through much of the day with some peaks of the sun at times.

Snapshot of future radar from hi-res forecast model (WWSB)

Highs on Tuesday will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. The rain chance is at 60% for mainly inland storms but 50% near the coast during the late morning and early afternoon. These storms will be moving east at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday we will see a transition day with the possibility of a.m. showers along the coast and then late in the day we could also see some inland storms moving back toward the coast as the winds begin to move back to the SE during the day. The rain chances stay high on Wednesday at 70%.

Thursday we begin to see high pressure build back to the north of our area which bring sunshine in the morning followed by a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

This pattern will continue through Saturday with a good chance for scattered storms through late afternoon and evening. A little drier air will slip in on Sunday which will drop the rain chances a bit but not much.

Chances are small right now but models are hinting at a tropical cyclone in 7 days (WWSB)

The fairly quiet tropical season will start to pick up especially over the weekend it looks like as the EURO forecast model is suggesting a weak system approaching the central Bahamas by this weekend. It is too early to say if this will impact Florida but it is something to watch over the next 7 days. The next name is Fiona.

For boaters look for winds out of the west at 5-10 mph and seas 1-2 feet and a light chop on the waters away from the storms. There is a good chance for some scattered morning storms to be around near sunrise where the winds and seas will be higher near those storms.

