Parrots stolen from Punta Gorda animal outreach group

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are investigating after several parrots were stolen after a break-in at a local animal outreach group.

According to officials, the Parrot Outreach Society in Punta Gorda was burglarized overnight Tuesday. According to the group, the power was cut just before 3 a.m. and 28 birds were stolen.

“We are absolutely devastated and are asking all our followers to be on the lookout for our babies. We ask all breeders to be on the lookout. These birds mean the world to all of our volunteers, and we are all heartbroken,” the group wrote in a statement.

Police are investigating and ask that anyone with information call 1-800-780-8477 or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. You may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading an arrest or recovery of the birds.

Below are photos of some of the stolen birds.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.