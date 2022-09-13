Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
North Police searching for suspects in attempted bank robbery

North Port Police
North Port Police(NPPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are hoping someone recognizes the two individuals who tried to rob a bank after 2 p.m. Monday

The incident happened at the Charlotte State Bank on Aidan Lane. The two were captured on surveillance photos and the investigators are hoping that someone can identify them.

They are likely in their late teens or early 20s. The suspects fled on foot. If you have any information, please contact Det. Tayler Cooper at 941-429-7332 or tcooper@northportpdfl.gov

