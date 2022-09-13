North Police searching for suspects in attempted bank robbery

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are hoping someone recognizes the two individuals who tried to rob a bank after 2 p.m. Monday

The incident happened at the Charlotte State Bank on Aidan Lane. The two were captured on surveillance photos and the investigators are hoping that someone can identify them.

They are likely in their late teens or early 20s. The suspects fled on foot. If you have any information, please contact Det. Tayler Cooper at 941-429-7332 or tcooper@northportpdfl.gov

