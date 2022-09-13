Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Neighbor speaking out following alligator attack on 77-year-old Lakewood Ranch woman

Alligator attack of 77-year-old woman happened on Saturday, September 3rd.
Alligator attack of 77-year-old woman happened on Saturday, September 3rd.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - A neighbor coming to the rescue of another neighbor in the Del Webb Community in Lakewood Ranch, possibly saving her life. This after an alligator attacking a 77-year-old woman walking on a path near her home last week.

“He heard the screams so he immediately ran out of the pool and started running, didn’t know what he was running to,” said Gordon Silver, a Del Webb resident. “He found her on the ground and he said the gator was very close to her, he just started yelling and screaming and the gator turned around and swam into the pond.”

Neighbors saying the woman suffered serious injuries in the attack. FWC had the nearly 8 foot gator removed from the pond and euthanized.

“When someone or something walks by, the sensors go nuts, they jump out grab it,” said Justin Matthews with Matthews Wildlife Rescue. “They can jump 10 to 15 feet, it’s something that you have to coexist with in Florida.”

Silver says that gators he has seen always go away from people. Last year he captured video that went viral of two alligators wrestling during mating season in the pond right behind his home. This recent attack really hits a little too close to home for him.

“As a wildlife photographer, I have never seen an attack like that ever,” said Silver. “And also my career as a paramedic, I have never had an alligator attack, so it’s very rare, I was shocked.”

The condition of the woman is unknown at this time. Neighbors say she still remains in the hospital recovering.

