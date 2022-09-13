Legacy Trail opens North Port Connector

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The construction of the Legacy Trail is one step closer to completion, with the opening of the North Port connector Sept. 9.

County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the latest segment, the final portion of The Legacy Trail extension.

Nicole Rissler, the county director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, said the next step in the project will be construction of pedestrian overpassses over Clark and Bee Ridge roads by the end of 2024.

In 2018, Sarasota County voters approved acquiring the Legacy Trail Extension railroad corridor to build a safe trail for walking, running and cycling. The nearly eight-mile extension enhances connectivity from North Port through Venice to downtown Sarasota.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.