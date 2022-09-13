Advertise With Us
Job fair looking fill more than 200 positions

The fair, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be held at the Hampton Inn Conference Center.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More than a dozen companies looking to fill more than 200 openings will be gathered in Sarasota Tuesday morning for a job fair.

The fair, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be held at the Hampton Inn Conference Center, 975 University Parkway.

The participating employers have openings in customer service, groundskeeping, law enforcement, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, customer service, warehouse, and education.

Featured employers are Racetrac, Bankers Life, GATE Petroleum and Amazon.

For more info, visit FloridaJoblink.com.

