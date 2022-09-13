Advertise With Us
First Alert Traffic: Semitrailer crash blocked I-75 northbound lanes in North Port

The crash is north of Sumter Boulevard.
The crash is north of Sumter Boulevard.(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
UPDATED at 9:20 a.m. with all lanes reopening.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have reopened after a crash with injures involving a semitrailer shut down northbound lanes on I-75 in North Port early Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 8:15 a.m. just north of Sumter Boulevard, near mile marker 183. Traffic backed up in the area. Congestion caused several other minor crashes in the area.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

