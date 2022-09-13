Advertise With Us
Daycare worker arrested after baby hospitalized with brain bleed, authorities say

Kentucky authorities say Tyeisha Smith, a daycare worker, has been charged with child abuse after a baby was taken to a hospital. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT Staff, India Jones and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A daycare worker in Kentucky has been arrested after authorities say a baby was rushed to the hospital.

WKYT reports Tyeisha Smith, a daycare worker in Madison County, is charged with child abuse after a 5-month-old baby was hospitalized with a brain bleed.

According to an arrest report, the baby was initially taken to the hospital after becoming unresponsive due to a possible seizure.

Police said they investigated those who were taking care of the child that day.

According to authorities, Smith first lied about what happened but eventually admitted to dropping the baby.

Smith reportedly told police that she didn’t get help or tell anyone about what happened because she didn’t want to disappoint her co-workers.

Kentucky authorities said the baby was found to be unresponsive for three minutes during the incident.

Smith was arrested on Sept. 9. She is facing a charge of first-degree criminal abuse of a child.

