City of Sarasota selects new seal from artist submissions for preliminary design

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The preliminary version of the New City of Sarasota seal has been selected.

The design was selected from six submissions, but there will be some variations selected by the commission that will vote on the variation that they chose as the final design.

The contest opened to the public on May 1 and the top six were chosen from submissions based on a public survey. The preliminary rendering will be open for feedback and will be changed accordingly.

The name of the designer has not yet been made public.

