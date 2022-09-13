Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

City of Sarasota selects new seal from artist submissions for preliminary design

Preliminary version of City of Sarasota's new City Seal
Preliminary version of City of Sarasota's new City Seal(City of Sarasota)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The preliminary version of the New City of Sarasota seal has been selected.

The design was selected from six submissions, but there will be some variations selected by the commission that will vote on the variation that they chose as the final design.

The contest opened to the public on May 1 and the top six were chosen from submissions based on a public survey. The preliminary rendering will be open for feedback and will be changed accordingly.

The name of the designer has not yet been made public.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a Ford Bronco was killed in a crash on Bee Ridge Road Sept. 12.
Sarasota man dies in morning crash on Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota Police Negotiations continue
One person has died in a crash on Bee Ridge Road Monday morning.
First Alert Traffic: Fatal Bee Ridge crash closed eastbound lanes during morning rush hour
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Mugshot of Kenneth Polk II, suspected shooter.
The suspect in a deadly Bradenton shooting is under arrest

Latest News

SWAT situation underway
SWAT clear scene after showing up to serve warrant at Sarasota home
28 parrots were stolen from Parrot Outreach Society.
Parrots stolen from Punta Gorda animal outreach group
Helicopter over WWSB
SCSO Helicopter flies over ABC7 as teams try to execute search warrant
The North Port connector of the Legacy trail opened Sept. 9.
Legacy Trail opens North Port Connector