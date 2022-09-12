Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Worker injured in structure fire released from hospital

Firefighters work to contain a fire at a home in the 800 block of 65th Street NW in Bradenton...
Firefighters work to contain a fire at a home in the 800 block of 65th Street NW in Bradenton Sept. 8(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The worker who was injured in a house fire in Bradenton last week has been released from the hospital.

The fire happened last Thursday at a home in Northwest Bradenton on 65th Street NW.

Two workers and the homeowner were in the home at the time of the fire. According to Fire Marshal Rodney Kwiatkowski, a welder working on a refrigeration unit was injured and was taken to Blake Medical Center. No one else was injured but the home was destroyed.

ABC7 has learned that the worker who was injured and taken to the hospital was released Monday and is doing well. A subsequent investigation by the Fire Marshal and the Manatee County Building Official shows that the home is inhabitable.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police Negotiations continue
Mugshot of Kenneth Polk II, suspected shooter.
The suspect in a deadly Bradenton shooting is under arrest
One person has died in a crash on Bee Ridge Road Monday morning.
First Alert Traffic: Fatal Bee Ridge crash closed eastbound lanes during morning rush hour
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Old Miakka residents trying to stop a major housing development from happening.
Residents pushing to stop major housing development in Old Miakka

Latest News

One person has died in a crash on Bee Ridge Road Monday morning.
First Alert Traffic: Fatal Bee Ridge crash closed eastbound lanes during morning rush hour
Mainland High School
Threat on bathroom wall led to massive lockdown, Daytona Police say
(Source: MGN)
Deadlines approaching for Florida’s primary election
WWSB Generic Stock 12
Barancik Foundation and WUSF Public Media to expand partnerships across Suncoast