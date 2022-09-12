Worker injured in structure fire released from hospital

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The worker who was injured in a house fire in Bradenton last week has been released from the hospital.

The fire happened last Thursday at a home in Northwest Bradenton on 65th Street NW.

Two workers and the homeowner were in the home at the time of the fire. According to Fire Marshal Rodney Kwiatkowski, a welder working on a refrigeration unit was injured and was taken to Blake Medical Center. No one else was injured but the home was destroyed.

ABC7 has learned that the worker who was injured and taken to the hospital was released Monday and is doing well. A subsequent investigation by the Fire Marshal and the Manatee County Building Official shows that the home is inhabitable.

