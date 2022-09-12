Venice Theatre seeking housing for out-of-town actors

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - During its production of Kinky Boots, Venice Theatre is hoping that someone can help provide the theatre with some out of town housing.

The theatre occasionally brings in guest artists to play roles that require a specific skill set that they might not be able to find within the local acting community.

For those reasons, the theatre hosting six out-of-town actors for the production. Three of those still need local housing.

If you happen to have an extra room in your home, a rental property, or know of other housing leads in Venice during this time of housing scarcity, please reach out.

If you can help, please contact him at 941-584-0639 or kgeddie@venicetheatre.net.

