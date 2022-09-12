Vehicle thefts on the rise on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thefts are on the rise on the Suncoast. The Sarasota and Bradenton Police Departments and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are reporting a major increase in vehicle burglaries this year.

According to Captain Robert Armstrong, there have been 220 of them reported in Sarasota. However, the shocking part is 183 of those were due to people leaving their car doors unlocked- that’s 83%.

According to Bradenton Police Department’s Public Information Officer Meredith Frameli, there were multiple reports of people spotted trying to open doors of vehicles. Once the perpetrators were noticed they ran away.

However, one Bradenton man wasn’t so lucky.

Justin Hartuniewicz was at home scrolling social media when he received an alert from his home security system that someone was on his property. When he checked the camera’s a stranger was lurking in his carport.

Hartuniewicz immediately called 9-1-1. However, he was shocked when the man opened his car door as he thought it was locked. Within a few seconds the thief took a fanny pack containing approximately $100 as well as his wallet.

When Hartuniewicz realized what was going on he pushed a button on his car keys causing the car to make a sound. The thief quickly ran away dropping Hartuniewicz’s wallet but keeping the fanny pack.

“It definitely felt violating,” said Hartuniewicz. “I did not like seeing someone on my property going through my stuff.”

While he could’ve sworn he locked his door, apparently unlocked doors are the cause of most vehicle burglaries.

“What we’re seeing is a lot of criminals that are going to break into these cars are very opportunistic,” said Capt. Robert Armstrong. “They’re going to be pulling on door handles, they’re going to look for those cars that are unlocked, and they’re going to take all your valuables.”

Even though the theft at Hartuniewicz’s residence took place in the dark, Meredith Frameli explained it can happen at all hours of the day.

“Unlocked vehicles aren’t just a problem when cars are at home at night. We’d like to remind drivers that they need to lock up all the time, including when they - for example - are watching their kids play sports in the afternoon, or when they’re walking in local parks, etc,” said Frameli.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.