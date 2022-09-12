Advertise With Us
Tropics are calm but afternoon storms are in the forecast

By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Recent rainfall has brought up our seasonal totals to above-normal rain totals and only year-to-date totals remain about 1 3/4 inches below normal.

No doubt we will be able to reduce or eliminate that deficit by the end of this rainy week ahead.

What this means as a practical issue is that our ground is very wet. So, with this week’s additional rain it is possible that we could see a few of the heavier rain storms cause standing water on roads or minor low-lying flooding until the water has a chance to drain off. That is something that could be particularly important during drive time when hydroplaning risks could increase and delays occur.

We’re seeing a southwest wind pattern as winds blow in off Gulf waters and keep our humidity high. It is also a pattern that favors a slightly earlier start to the day’s rains.

Generally the rains will start near the coast and travel east to inland locations later in the afternoon. However, outflow boundaries from the storms could push a few storms back to the coast.

