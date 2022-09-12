Advertise With Us
Tampa-area teacher charged with sexual battery of child

A Tampa area teacher was arrested for sexual battery of a student
A Tampa area teacher was arrested for sexual battery of a student(HCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office announced the arrest of a teacher from Carrollwood Day School.

Investigators say Jaime Melton, 42, an English teacher at the school was arrested Sunday on a charge of sexual battery in connection with an incident that was reported earlier this month.

The alleged incident reportedly happened earlier in the month. An arrest report says that Melton engaged in sexual relations with the victim, a student.

“This woman was a trusted member of this community who was responsible for the education and well-being of students, instead she violated that trust,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a release. “As a parent, I am disgusted and hope she faces the full consequences of her actions.”

Deputies say they believe the incident appears to have only happened to one student but urge anyone with additional info to reach out.

