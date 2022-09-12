Spectrum Sailing to host camp for children with Autism Sept. 16-18

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 2022 registration is open for Sailing Camp for Autistic Youth in Sarasota Spectrum Sailing.

The organization, based out of Charleston, S.C. is coming to Sarasota for its final free sailing camp opportunity. The camp will run September 16-18, 2022.

The three-day camp offers individuals 10- 17 with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) to get outside, explore, try new activities and socialize with peers.

Registration for the free camp is currently open and can be found at spectrumsailing.org.

The three-day program covers general sailing knowledge with professional instructors, including lessons on:

• Water safety rules

• Wind direction and points of sail

• Boat parts

• On-the-water conditions

• Knots and rigging/de-rigging

