Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Spectrum Sailing to host camp for children with Autism Sept. 16-18

Spectrum Sailing will hold a camp in Sarasota soon!
Spectrum Sailing will hold a camp in Sarasota soon!(Spectrum Sailing)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 2022 registration is open for Sailing Camp for Autistic Youth in Sarasota Spectrum Sailing.

The organization, based out of Charleston, S.C. is coming to Sarasota for its final free sailing camp opportunity. The camp will run September 16-18, 2022.

The three-day camp offers individuals 10- 17 with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) to get outside, explore, try new activities and socialize with peers.

Registration for the free camp is currently open and can be found at spectrumsailing.org.

The three-day program covers general sailing knowledge with professional instructors, including lessons on:

• Water safety rules

• Wind direction and points of sail

• Boat parts

• On-the-water conditions

• Knots and rigging/de-rigging

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police Negotiations continue
Mugshot of Kenneth Polk II, suspected shooter.
The suspect in a deadly Bradenton shooting is under arrest
One person has died in a crash on Bee Ridge Road Monday morning.
First Alert Traffic: Fatal Bee Ridge crash closed eastbound lanes during morning rush hour
The driver of a Ford Bronco was killed in a crash on Bee Ridge Road Sept. 12.
Sarasota man dies in morning crash on Bee Ridge Road
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says

Latest News

Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan is under fire for allegedly conducting a search of a...
Chief Melanie Bevan exonerated of wrongdoing in internal investigation
A Tampa area teacher was arrested for sexual battery of a student
Tampa-area teacher charged with sexual battery of child
Fatal crash on Bee Ridge Road Sept. 12
Fatal crash on Bee Ridge Road Sept. 12
The driver of a Ford Bronco was killed in a crash on Bee Ridge Road Sept. 12.
Sarasota man dies in morning crash on Bee Ridge Road