Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Sarasota man dies in morning crash on Bee Ridge Road

Fatal crash on Bee Ridge Road Sept. 12
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 76-year-old Sarasota man was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Bee Ridge Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the man, driving a Ford Bronco, was traveling north on Oakhurst Boulevard just before 8 a.m. and stopped at the stop sign at Bee Ridge.

Intending to make a left turn onto Bee Ridge, he pulled into the path of an eastbound pickup truck, where they collided.

The driver of the Bronco died at the scene. The driver of the pickup was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police Negotiations continue
Mugshot of Kenneth Polk II, suspected shooter.
The suspect in a deadly Bradenton shooting is under arrest
One person has died in a crash on Bee Ridge Road Monday morning.
First Alert Traffic: Fatal Bee Ridge crash closed eastbound lanes during morning rush hour
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Old Miakka residents trying to stop a major housing development from happening.
Residents pushing to stop major housing development in Old Miakka

Latest News

A Tampa area teacher was arrested for sexual battery of a student
Tampa-area teacher charged with sexual battery of child
Fatal crash on Bee Ridge Road Sept. 12
Fatal crash on Bee Ridge Road Sept. 12
Video: A Place We Call Home - The Venice Theatre
Venice Theatre seeking housing for out-of-town actors
Firefighters work to contain a fire at a home in the 800 block of 65th Street NW in Bradenton...
Worker injured in structure fire released from hospital