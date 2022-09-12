Sarasota man dies in morning crash on Bee Ridge Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 76-year-old Sarasota man was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Bee Ridge Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the man, driving a Ford Bronco, was traveling north on Oakhurst Boulevard just before 8 a.m. and stopped at the stop sign at Bee Ridge.

Intending to make a left turn onto Bee Ridge, he pulled into the path of an eastbound pickup truck, where they collided.

The driver of the Bronco died at the scene. The driver of the pickup was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

The investigation is continuing.

